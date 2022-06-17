Eric Wise Jun 17, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric A. WiseApril 26, 1950 - June 7, 2022 Tags Eric Wise Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert Rescued bear cup being nursed back to health by heroic wildlife group AP Rescued bear cup being nursed back to health by heroic wildlife group The solstice on June 21 marks the changing seasons AP The solstice on June 21 marks the changing seasons Gas station manager accidently sets price to $0.69 a gallon, loses station thousands of dollars AP Gas station manager accidently sets price to $0.69 a gallon, loses station thousands of dollars