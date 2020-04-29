Erna Epp
Erna Epp

Erna L. Epp

Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at the Harbine Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with Pastor Mike McDonald officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Wednesday from 8:00 to 8:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net

