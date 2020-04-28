× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Erna L. Epp

Erna L. Epp, 89, of Fairbury passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born December 28, 1930 near Odell. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. She married Kenneth Epp on March 27, 1953. She enjoyed being a farm wife, mother and grandmother who liked gardening, canning, reading, raising chickens, cooking, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her homemade cookies. She attended the Coffee House Ministries in Fairbury.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Cindy (Charles) Bright; sons, Rodney (Judy) Epp and Brian (Jodi) Epp; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Marvin) Wiens; brother-in-law, Alan Epp; sister-in-law, Marilyn Epp; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucille and Roger Engbrecht; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, three great-grandchildren, Nick, Ellie and Mia.

Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at the Harbine Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with Pastor Mike McDonald officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Tuesday 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

