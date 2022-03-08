Erna Thieszen

Erna Joan Thieszen, 85, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 3, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born November 4, 1936, in Beatrice to Abraham & Agnes (Albrecht) Jantzen. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Mennonite Church, Beatrice. Erna spent her childhood on a farm near Plymouth, Nebraska and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955 and began training and working as a surgical nurse. On December 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Aldon Dean Thieszen of Henderson at the First Mennonite Church in Beatrice by Pastor Harold Buller. To this union four children were born: twins: Gaylen Anthony and Dianne Elizabeth, Charlotte Elaine, and Phyllis Ellen. They were members of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson during this time. Aldon and Erna farmed, operated a dairy, and then raised hogs near Henderson until 1971 when they moved to a farm north of Alma, where they engaged in farming and raising hogs until Aldon's retirement. In 2012, Aldon and Erna moved off the farm into Holdrege. Erna was a gardener at heart and enjoyed her time in nature and with God while raising and canning vegetables and enjoying her many flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and was very skilled at making everything from tiny Barbie doll clothes to sewing many crafts and articles of clothing including matching outfits for herself and her girls. From 1971 to the present, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, where she and her husband Aldon team taught 2nd grade Sunday School for many years as well as being active in many aspects of her church including the Naomi women's circle. For many years her canned goods and baking were highly prized at many church auctions. She was very active throughout the years with the Harlan County Farm Bureau, Gardening Leader for the Triple-C 4-H Club, and in her later years she did babysitting and in-home caregiving. She had just moved to assisted living in Beatrice in 2021 to be closer to family and then to Lincoln in mid-February as her health failed.