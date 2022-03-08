Erna Thieszen

Erna Joan Thieszen
Erna Joan Thieszen, 85, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 3, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born November 4, 1936, in Beatrice to Abraham & Agnes (Albrecht) Jantzen. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Mennonite Church, Beatrice. Erna spent her childhood on a farm near Plymouth, Nebraska and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955 and began training and working as a surgical nurse. On December 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Aldon Dean Thieszen of Henderson at the First Mennonite Church in Beatrice by Pastor Harold Buller. To this union four children were born: twins: Gaylen Anthony and Dianne Elizabeth, Charlotte Elaine, and Phyllis Ellen. They were members of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson during this time. Aldon and Erna farmed, operated a dairy, and then raised hogs near Henderson until 1971 when they moved to a farm north of Alma, where they engaged in farming and raising hogs until Aldon's retirement. In 2012, Aldon and Erna moved off the farm into Holdrege. Erna was a gardener at heart and enjoyed her time in nature and with God while raising and canning vegetables and enjoying her many flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and was very skilled at making everything from tiny Barbie doll clothes to sewing many crafts and articles of clothing including matching outfits for herself and her girls. From 1971 to the present, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, where she and her husband Aldon team taught 2nd grade Sunday School for many years as well as being active in many aspects of her church including the Naomi women's circle. For many years her canned goods and baking were highly prized at many church auctions. She was very active throughout the years with the Harlan County Farm Bureau, Gardening Leader for the Triple-C 4-H Club, and in her later years she did babysitting and in-home caregiving. She had just moved to assisted living in Beatrice in 2021 to be closer to family and then to Lincoln in mid-February as her health failed.
Erna is survived by her three daughters, Dianne Petersen and her husband, Mark of Lincoln, Charlotte Pesek and her husband, Stuart of Shelton and Phyllis Keyser of Council Bluffs, IA; five grandchildren: Mark Keyser and his wife Becky, Krista Branz and her husband Darrel, Kaylla White and her husband Josh, Lucas Pesek and his wife Jen and Jamie Petersen and her husband Ryan; grandson-in-law, Alex Steadman; ten great-grandchildren Clayton, Reese, and Wyatt Branz, Evelyn Amick and her husband Marcus and Clara White, and Delaney and Maddox Keyser, Myles and Sage Petersen, Zachary Pesek; siblings, Dorothy Luker, Harlan Jantzen, Alvin Jantzen and his wife Jane, Ernest Jantzen (twin brother), Gerald Jantzen and his wife Rogena, and Ruth Lunn and her husband Phil; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her youngest granddaughter, Amy (Petersen) Steadman of Lincoln on February 7, 2022; husband, Aldon Thieszen; parents, Abe & Agnes Jantzen, Beatrice; parents-in-law, Daniel & Marie Thieszen, Henderson; and infant son, Gaylen Anthony Thieszen, Henderson.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at First Mennonite Church, 6714 W State Highway 4, Beatrice. Inurnment will be in Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson for both Aldon & Erna Thieszen at a later date. Memorials to Sunday School Education at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. Condolences and livestream information: www.bmlfh.com.