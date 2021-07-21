Ernest Claassen

Ernest G. Claassen

Ernest G. Claassen, 99 years of age, of North Newton, KS passed away in North Newton Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1922 at Beatrice to Henry and Margaret (Penner) Claassen and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1941. He lived near Holmesville, in Beatrice, with his son in New Mexico, and then moved to North Newton, KS in 2017. Ernest and Irene Dyck were married on January 20, 1951 near Whitewater, KS. He had farmed and also worked at Petersen Mfg. in DeWitt for 24 years. He had been an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters Linda Claassen Jones and Marian Claassen, both of Newton, KS; son Richard Claassen and wife Ruth of Truth or Consequences, NM; 5 grandchildren Chris (Jen) Jones of Lawrence, KS, Hans (Niro) Swager of Seattle, Evan Claassen of Taos, NM, Andrew (Sharon Salinas) Claassen of Harrisburg, VA, and Czesia Claassen of Truth or Consequences, NM; 2 great-grandchildren Paxton and Mackenna Jones of Lawrence; sisters-in-law Elfriede Claassen and Alice Dyck; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Irene (2009); twin infant daughters Rebecca and Ruth; brothers Henry and Arthur Claassen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church with Rev. Tim Amor officiating. The family desires casual attire to be worn. Private family burial will be held at the Mennonite Cemetery near Beatrice. The body will lie in state Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00 p.m. and not at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ernest's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.