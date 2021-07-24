Ernest Claassen

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church with Rev. Tim Amor officiating. The family desires casual attire to be worn. Private family burial will be held at the Mennonite Cemetery near Beatrice. The body will lie in state Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00 p.m. and not at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ernest's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.