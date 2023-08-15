Ernest E. Kerr, 71

Ernest E. “Ernie” Kerr, 71, of Beatrice, died Friday afternoon, August 11, 2023 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August 28, 1951 at Fort Benning, GA to Ernest and Glenna (Conner) Kerr. Ernie graduated from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, CA and then served in the U.S. Navy. On December 9, 1979 he married Doris Jurgens in Bend, OR. He was a former member of the Beatrice Rural Fire Department, worked at BSDC, and owned and operated Ernie's Import Service for many years. He enjoyed collecting coins, and was interested in all types of guns and cars.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Kerr of Beatrice; daughter, Rosemary Kerr of Beatrice; son, Christopher Taylor-Kerr and daughter-in-law, Bobbi Taylor-Kerr of Littleton, CO; five grandchildren, Nicholas Nyberg, Rhiannon Harms, and Zachery Ayala all of Beatrice, and Finnegan Taylor-Kerr and Hendrix Taylor-Kerr of Littleton, CO; sister, Brenda (Wes) Walker of Republic, MO; brother, Bruce (Shelby) Kerr of Arizona; brother-in-law, Bob (Joyce) Jurgens of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Karen Jurgens of Endicott and Elizabeth (Don) Ferneding; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Glenna Kerr; son, Eric Neste; parents-in-law, Virgil Jurgens and Teda Jurgens Beran; step-father-in-law, Loren Beran; brothers-in-law, Dale Jurgens and Dennis Jurgens.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. Private inurnment of the cremains will be at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.