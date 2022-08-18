Ernest McBride

Ernest “Ernie” L. McBride
Ernest “Ernie” L. McBride, 89 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1933 in Milford to Ella Mae Ahrens. Ella Mae and Ernie traveled to German Valley in 1934 to care for Clydie McBride, OH McBride's wife until she died. He attended grade school at German Valley District 20 through 7th grade before moving to Ainsworth in March of 1947, graduating from Ainsworth High School in 1952. In June of 1947, OH McBride adopted Ernie. On September 3, 1952, Ernie enlisted in the United States Air Force where he spent 3 years in Europe, Germany, France and 11 different countries. He left the states on February 28, 1953 to go overseas and returned to the states on February 15, 1956. Ernie spent 6 months at Forbes Air Base in Topeka, KS and was honorably discharged on September 2, 1956. His Air Force uniform is proudly displayed at the Fairbury Museum. Ernie worked at Boeing in Wichita, KS from October of 1956 to July of 1957 following as a contractor for 6 months. He married Luella Jane Unrein on February 15, 1956 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Wichita, KS. They moved to Wood Lake in April of 1958 and he worked on a ranch. They then moved to Ainsworth where Ernie farmed with his father in the Spring of 1959. He worked at service stations in Wichita, KS and in 1963, went to western Kansas until July of 1967. In April of 1971, Ernie moved to Beatrice and worked for Wilber Oldfather, OK Tire and Bandags in Fairbury until June of 1984. He worked for J & J Hardware for 2 years, K/K Appliance for 2 years, Katz Silage for almost 4 years and retired from ExMark Manufacturing on February 27, 2004 after 6 years. Ernie was an almost 50 year member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion in Beatrice. He enjoyed gardening, mowing, shooting the bull, Beer Thirty and visitors of any kind whether family or friends. Ernie loved his children dearly but his grandchildren could do no wrong. As his sister Beverley would say, “That's my story and I'm sticking to it”.
Ernie is survived by his children, Shirley Katz and husband Jim of Jansen, Dora McBride of Plymouth, Larry McBride and wife Lori of Fairbury, Todd McBride and wife Terri of Beatrice; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Victor “Bud” McBride and wife Betty of Ainsworth; sister, Beverley Dodds of Manhattan, KS; brothers-in-law, Jerry Unrein and wife Carol of Augusta, KS, LeRoy Unrein and wife Mary of Haysville, KS, Allen Unrein and wife Pam of Rose Hill, KS; sisters-in-law, Betty McBride of Lincoln, Linda Leach of Jansen, Donna Unrein of Cheney, KS; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella on December 27, 2013 after 55 years and 10 months; brothers, Calvin, Mort and wife Carol, Bruce, John and wife Elva; sister, Bonnie Irwin and husband Bill; brothers-in-law, Lester Unrein, Wayne Unrein and wife Linda and Chuck Unrein and wife Pat.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment with military rites by the United States Air Force and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery north of Diller. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Riders in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.