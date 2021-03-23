Ernest Olsan

Olsan was proceeded in death by his wife Audrey (Trauernicht); parents Albin and Bessie (Lunak) Olsan; sister Helen Wagner and infant brother George; nephews Kevin and Chad Wagner. He is survived by sisters Lilly (Bob Woodward) Circo of Carter Lake, IA and Albina Lawrence of Chandler, AZ; children David Olsan of Beatrice, Stacey (Dustin) Fletcher of Springfield and Amy (Joel) Cook of Ashland; one grandson Tucker Cook; nieces and nephews.