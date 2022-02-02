Ernest Unbefunde

Ernest Melvin Unbefunde
Ernest Melvin Unbefunde, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. He was born on May 14, 1946 in Beatrice to William and Etta (Johnson) Unbefunde. Ernest grew up on the family farm near Cortland. After graduation from Cortland High School in 1964, he took over the family farm. Ernest served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church near DeWitt. During his farming years, Ernest enjoyed raising Angus cattle and always had cats and dogs.
Ernest is survived by his sister, Marlene McWilliams and partner David Pargeon of Springfield, MO and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold; brother-in-law, Joseph F. McWilliams; and Marlene's best friend/partner, Duane Pavlish.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near DeWitt. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery Fund in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.