Ernest Unbefunde

Ernest Melvin Unbefunde, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. He was born on May 14, 1946 in Beatrice to William and Etta (Johnson) Unbefunde. Ernest grew up on the family farm near Cortland. After graduation from Cortland High School in 1964, he took over the family farm. Ernest served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church near DeWitt. During his farming years, Ernest enjoyed raising Angus cattle and always had cats and dogs.