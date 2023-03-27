Ernie E. Schuetze, 79, passed away March 24, 2023.

Born to Emil and Dorothy (Buse) in 1943, he was raised in Cumming County Nebraska with his older sister Mary Ann.

He married the love of his life, Mary Means, in 1965. Ernie became a cattle buyer with Spencer foods in 1968. The Spencer Foods plant changed hands 6 times over 50 years, all of them with Ernie working in southeast NE and parts of KS until he retired in 2013. In addition to his career, he was a hog farmer, father of 3, and 4-H/FFA father. He made more friends than most people are blessed with in his lifetime and those relationships meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Wes Springer.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years Mary (Means), sons Christopher and Carol (Oringderff) and Kevin; daughter Tami Springer; grandchildren, Sarah Montgomery, Rachel Ross, Carter & Atley Schuetze, and Stephen & Stephanie Springer; gr grandchild Ameila Montgomery.

Visitation will be at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St Lincoln on Wed, Mar 29 from 5:00 to 8:00. Rosary at 10:30 Thurs, Mar 30 at St James Catholic Church in Cortland NE, with Mass to follow at 11:00. Burial at St James Cemetery and reception to follow at the St James Church Hall.

Memorials to Mary for her and Ernie to bring Christmas gifts to needy children in the Lincoln and West Point areas.