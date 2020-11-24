Ervin R. Parde, 94 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Filley passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on February 21, 1926 near Adams to Heye and Tena (Tholen) Parde. Ervin attended Olney School until the 8th grade. He married Elva Lenners at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell on August 1, 1948. Ervin farmed south of Adams and east of Filley, worked at Jurgens Skelgas, owned the Filley Tavern, worked for the Beatrice Cemetery and was an insurance agent for Gage County Insurance. He also loved maintaining the roads for Filley Township. Ervin was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Filley, Eagles Aerie #531, Filley Volunteer Fire Department and the Hooker and Filley Township Boards. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, gardening, playing his guitar and singing country music and traveling to Branson to see country music shows.