Erwin “Erv” E. Priefert, 94 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Whispering Winds Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beatrice. He was born on May 27, 1926 in Belvidere to Edward and Gertrude (Dill) Priefert. Erv graduated from Belvidere High School in 1944. Erv danced through life. His number one and forever dance partner was the love of his life, a blonde beauty from Fairbury named Nancy Goldsberry. For 41 years they twirled together through life raising kids and crops and collecting antiques on their Belvidere farm until Nancy's passing in 1995. Erv was a mortar man in the Fairbury Army National Guard in the 1950s and a long-time member of the Belvidere United Church of Christ. He was supremely skillful at moving dirt, whether with a shovel, a Cat bulldozer, a plow, or a skid loader. Erv was an old-school farmer who relied on a good eye and a steady hand to plant a straight row. Erv leaves behind family, friends, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids. We know he and Mom are now gliding across the dance floor in heaven.