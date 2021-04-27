Erwin "Erv" E. Priefert
Erwin “Erv” E. Priefert, 94 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Whispering Winds Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beatrice. He was born on May 27, 1926 in Belvidere to Edward and Gertrude (Dill) Priefert. Erv graduated from Belvidere High School in 1944. Erv danced through life. His number one and forever dance partner was the love of his life, a blonde beauty from Fairbury named Nancy Goldsberry. For 41 years they twirled together through life raising kids and crops and collecting antiques on their Belvidere farm until Nancy's passing in 1995. Erv was a mortar man in the Fairbury Army National Guard in the 1950s and a long-time member of the Belvidere United Church of Christ. He was supremely skillful at moving dirt, whether with a shovel, a Cat bulldozer, a plow, or a skid loader. Erv was an old-school farmer who relied on a good eye and a steady hand to plant a straight row. Erv leaves behind family, friends, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids. We know he and Mom are now gliding across the dance floor in heaven.
Erv is survived by a son Craig Lutz-Priefert and wife Mary of Omaha, Sandy Kostal and husband Steve of Odell; grandchildren, Zach Lutz-Priefert and wife Megan, Chuck Lutz-Priefert, Heather Rogge and husband Brent, Hillary Campbell and husband Curtis, Hannah Kostal, Steven Kostal and wife Pam; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lutz-Priefert, Hadlee and Hoyt Rogge, Kendyll Campbell, Jaden Oberembt, Raleigh O'Neil, Steven Carver Kostal; sister, Arlene Hamontree of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; brothers, Corbin Priefert of Texas, Lonnie Priefert and wife Margaret of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Johnni Foster of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Judy Ladehoff of Oberlin, Kansas; brother-in-law, Tim Goldsberry and wife Donna of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 41 years, Nancy (Goldsberry) Priefert; great-granddaughter, Francesca Lutz-Priefert; sister, Darlene Priefert; brothers, Lee Priefert and wife Dorothy, Marvin Priefert; sisters-in-law, Peggy Priefert, Myrna Priefert; brothers-in-law, Bill Ladehoff, Mike Hamontree; and special friend, Janet Hight.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery north of Diller. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.