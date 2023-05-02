She is survived by her sons, Brian Renz and wife Barbara of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Steven Renz and wife Phyllis and Bruce Renz and wife Lori all of Superior, Robert Renz and wife Erika of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her daughter Edith and husband Gordon Wheeler of Hastings, Nebraska. 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two on the way and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Paul Koenig of Beatrice, sister-in-law's Jan Kuhlman of Superior, Nebraska and Doris Renz of Illinois along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.