Esther Renz, 89
Esther Renz of Superior, NE passed away April 29, 2023. Daughter of John Forden and Edith Fossler. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Loren, a grandson Christopher Renz, sister Minnie Koenig, brother-in-law's Duane Renz and Victor Kuhlmann and a sister-in-law Ethel Kuhlmann.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Renz and wife Barbara of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Steven Renz and wife Phyllis and Bruce Renz and wife Lori all of Superior, Robert Renz and wife Erika of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her daughter Edith and husband Gordon Wheeler of Hastings, Nebraska. 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two on the way and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Paul Koenig of Beatrice, sister-in-law's Jan Kuhlman of Superior, Nebraska and Doris Renz of Illinois along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Services at: Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, NE Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 AM
Clergy: Pastor Greg Schaffer
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Superior, Nebraska
Memorials to: A memorial has been established and may go in care of the family
Visitation: From 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home
Funeral Home: Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978 Phone 402-879-3900