Esther Chermak

Esther Marcile (Damrow) Knispel Chermak, 92 years of age, passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1928 on the family farm near Beatrice to Thomas H. and Marie (Kechley) Damrow. Esther grew up on the family farm, attended “Bridges” District 101 rural school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. Esther and Alvin Knispel were married on July 24, 1948 until he passed away (1985) and were parents of three children Marla Beth, Scott Alan, and Kimberly Denise. She worked at Northern Natural Gas Pipeline for 5 years, was Clerk and Deputy Clerk in Gage County 1952-1955, and then employed at Store Kraft Mfg. Co, from 1969-1985. Esther and Charles Chermak were married on April 16, 1989 until he passed away (2000). Esther was active in PTA as Lifetime member and past president of Paddock Lane PTA, and member Beatrice PTA Council; an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice teaching Sunday School, Church Council member, Altar guild, acted as treasurer of the memorial and special gifts fund, active in church circle and Citizen League, and member of the first leadership team of Stephen's Ministry; member of Sewing for Grandchildren; bowled on Sr. Citizen League; and past Matron of Vesper Chapter #9 of OES.