Esther H. Riha

Esther H. Riha passed away at age of 90 on February 6, 2021 following an eight-year battle from complications due to Pulmonary Fibrosis. Esther worked for many years at the family business, Riha Printing Company in the Livestock Exchange Building and was a 65-year member of the South Omaha Eagles #154. After retirement, she enjoyed her involvement in pet therapy visiting hospitals and nursing homes with her little white dog, Booner.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Helen Krist of Papillion; brother Lavern Krist of Omaha; and her husband of fifty-one years, Frank J. Riha, Jr. She is survived by her sons Frank J. Riha III (Mary) of Beatrice, and James E. Riha of Omaha; grandchildren Dr. Frank J. Riha IV, DDS (Genifer) of Omaha and Dr. Carrie A. Dell (Isaiah) of Roca; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made in Esther's name to Kountze Memorial Church Television Ministry, 2650 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68131 or Sokol Camp Association, 29305 Platte River Road, Waterloo, NE 68069. Due to extreme weather and Covid concerns, a PRIVATE family service at the funeral home will be followed by burial at Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha. To view a live broadcast of the private service Wednesday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m., go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click “Stream Funeral Service”. Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home