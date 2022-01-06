Esther Schimenti

Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti, 96 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Beatrice to John and Nora (Jurgens) Maschmeier. Esther was baptized at rural Emmaus Church also known as the Maschmeier Church. She attended country schools and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942. Esther taught country school in 1943 and for several years after. She married John Schimenti on November 15, 1948 in Beatrice. Esther worked at JC Penney stores for 30 plus years. She was an honorary member of the Eagles Club, a lifetime member of the Legion Auxiliary, served many years on the Election Board and was a past Red Hat Society member. Esther enjoyed collecting Santas, Christmas ornaments, loved to paint china with Eva, go Christmas shopping in Topeka with Sue, Diane, Eva, Janet, Emmie and friends through the years and having lunch with the Penney's women.