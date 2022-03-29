Esther Weichel

Esther Ann Hasenohr Weichel, of Plymouth, passed away on March 27, 2022 after a long and well-lived life of 97 years. Esther was born on November 25, 1924, at the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to Fred Hasenohr and Caroline Spilker Hasenohr. Her parents lived and farmed one mile south of DeWitt. She was baptized on December 21, 1924 in the family home. Esther had a brother, Alvin Hasenohr and sister, Edna Hasenohr Koch. She was confirmed on April 24, 1938 at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. Her confirmation verse was II Corinthians 5:15; “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again.” Esther attended DeWitt Public Schools and graduated in 1942. After a year at home, she attended Lincoln School of Commerce where she graduated as a stenographer on May 26, 1944. After graduation, she worked at the Lincoln Board of Education and the Wickham Plumbing Company. Glenn Herbert Weichel and Esther were married on November 14, 1948 in her parent's home. They lived in Plymouth until 1960 when they moved one mile east of Plymouth. In 1981, they moved into their home on the north edge of Plymouth. Glenn and Esther had two children, Kathleen Esther and Calvin Glenn. Esther had an interest in helping to promote community projects. She was a 4-H leader for ten years and a charter member of the Peppy Pioneers Extension Club of which she was a member for 52 years. She volunteered at the Braille workshop and Bloodmobile, was part of the Plymouth Silver Circle card group, and served on the election board. Esther had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Plymouth where she was a church greeter, member of the Ladies Auxiliary, and attended adult Bible classes. As a child, Esther recalled liking to ride bicycle, play the violin, and ride horseback. Esther always liked to sew and do crafts and flowers. She made numerous quilts with her daughter, Kathy. Esther liked to camp, fish, travel, play cards, and attend as many games and events of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as possible. Esther never turned down an opportunity to shop or piece of chocolate. Her greatest joy and pride were her family. She often said she didn't know how people lived without family or faith; she certainly loved both.