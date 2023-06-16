Ethel Mae Wallman, 89

Ethel Mae (Zimmerman) Wallman, 89, of Beatrice, passed away Wednesday night, June 14, 2023 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born on August 15, 1933 to Jurgen and Elsie (Tholen) Zimmerman. Ethel was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell where she was baptized on August 29, 1933 and confirmed June 5, 1949. Her confirmation verse was Rev 2:10. “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life”.

She grew up on a farm east of Beatrice. Ethel married Edward Wallman on March 7, 1952 and they lived on the family farm northwest of Filley. In 1986 she moved to Filley and then to Beatrice in 2000. She was a member of a local extension club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, visiting and playing cards and dominoes, and watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She made crochet “Name” doilies that were framed. She also loved to sew quilts. She worked selling Avon, Grandma's Fruitcake, Filley Post Office and sewed at Formfit Rogers and at Bells Welders Tents until January 2019.

Edward and Ethel were blessed with four children and their spouses and families. Her children are Robert (Doreen) Wallman and their children, Laura (Chad) Fikar and Jamison Wallman; Patricia (Virgil) Jobman and their children, Melissa (Dana) Haecker, Natalie Jobman and Brynn (Madison) Jobman; Russell (Amy) Wallman and their children, Courtney (Matt) Lazzo and Jordan (Lindsay) Wallman; Crystal (Ron) Scholl and their children, Jacob and James Scholl, Jessica (Jim) Yanez; great-grandchildren, Madison and Hudson Fikar, Taylon and Bryson Haecker, Hamilton and Taurasi Jobman, Ellie and Johnny Lazzo, Frankie Wallman, Ezra and Helena Yanez and baby Yanez due in September; sister, Marsha (Duane) Zulauf; brother, Arlan (Marie) Zimmerman; aunt, Emma Evers; uncle, Melvin (Sharon) Zimmerman; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward, who died November 29, 1986; one granddaughter, Natalie Jobman in 1981.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 P.M. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund and the Endowment at Zion with Steve and Doug Zulauf in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.