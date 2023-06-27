Eugene E. Rosenthal, 76, of Beatrice, formerly of the Cook area, peacefully passed away at his home Saturday, June 24, 2023 with family by his side. He was born on September 28, 1946 to Erwin and Lorene (Steinhoff) Rosenthal at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh. Eugene would remain in Johnson county the first 75 years of his life. Upon graduating from Cook High School in 1964 he enlisted in the Army Reserves. Eager to leave basic training at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri and return to Cook, he soon became engaged in farming, the thing he loved most. On November 8, 1968 he married Donna Sherman at Grace Lutheran Church in Cook. They were blessed with two children, Brian and Kimberly. The family lived on a farm near Cook where Eugene fed cattle and farmed. In 1991 he and Donna moved into Cook and Eugene began working at the local Co-Op. With farming in his blood, his work there kept him in touch with agriculture. He would remain with the Co-Op until his retirement. However, after retirement he continued to help out by operating a sprayer. In 2002 Eugene and Donna moved to Tecumseh. He enjoyed working in their large yard and tinkering in his shop. He especially enjoyed spending time with his cat, Alex and telling stories of Alex's antics. In 2021 Eugene began to enjoy another phase of retirement when he and Donna moved to The Villa at Flowing Springs in Beatrice. He said he had no problem watching someone else mow the grass and clear snow while he enjoyed his recliner, especially when there was a good football game or most any sport on television! Eugene enjoyed many morning coffee gatherings, especially when there were treats! Riding his scooter on the trail and checking out the soybeans gave him a taste of the farm. He looked forward to Thursday mornings and breakfast with the Holy Cross men. In July of 2022 Eugene and Donna were gifted the most precious yorkie, Dobby. Dobby loved to ride the scooter just as much as Eugene and they made many friends riding the trail. While residing in the Cook area Eugene served 12 years on the Nemaha Valley School Board and was awarded a plaque depicting his time of service. Eugene was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Lutheran Church. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Cook most of his life. He served several terms on the church council and also the parish education committee. He was on the call committee for two pastors and enjoyed singing in the church choir. In 2022 Eugene transferred his membership to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice.