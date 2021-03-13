Eugene LaRay Paneitz, 84, of Sand Springs, OK, formerly of Plymouth, died on March 2, 2021 at his Oklahoma home. He was born on July 14, 1936 in Hampton. The family moved throughout southeastern Nebraska before settling in Plymouth. Eugene attended Freeman School just west of Beatrice and graduated from Plymouth High School. He married Jean Huneke on August 12, 1956 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Jean and Eugene were blessed with four children that they raised on a farm to the southwest of Plymouth. Eugene was a lifelong farmer raising livestock and crops. He and Jean were famous for their homegrown produce – especially sweet corn – and were regulars at various farmers markets. Following Jean's death, Eugene continued to farm and was active in the Plymouth community. He was honored as Volunteer of the Year for Plymouth in 2005. Eugene was introduced to Faye Stephens while she visited her family in Nebraska. They were married on February 15, 2011 at the Fairbury Courthouse. Eugene retired from farming and moved to Sand Springs, OK where he continued gardening. In addition to gardening, Eugene could also be found cheering for the Sooners unless of course, they were playing the Huskers. Eugene was beloved by many, especially his Nebraska (Grandpa Eugene) and Oklahoma (Papa) grandchildren and great-grandchildren.