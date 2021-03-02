Eugene Lee Busch

Eugene “Gene” Lee Busch, 92 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on March 6, 1928 on the family farm north of Plymouth to Herman and Alvina (Germer) Busch. Gene attended grade school at the District Schoolhouse near DeWitt and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1945. After graduation, he moved to Chicago to study the electrical trade. Once finishing school, Gene moved back to Plymouth where he worked several years as an electrician for Milton Hueske and then later worked at Lincoln Grain Inspection. He married Delores Drewes on September 10, 1950 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. This union was blessed with three daughters and one son. Gene spent the majority of his life taking care of the family farm north of Plymouth. He was the third generation of his family to farm this ground and was recognized for living on the ground owned by the same family for over 100 years. Gene and Delores moved to Plymouth in 2008. He continued making regular trips to the farm where he enjoyed being outside, baling hay, cutting wood, and spending time with his pets. His love for animals was evident in his attentiveness to his livestock and farm animals. Gene enjoyed attending area cattle sales and socializing with his sale barn friends and everyone else in the community.