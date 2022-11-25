Eugene Lenners

Eugene Renken “Gene” Lenners, 74, of Filley passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. Eugene was born on December 11, 1947 to Renken and Elizabeth (Meints) Lenners. He graduated from Filley High School and in 1966, he enlisted with the Nebraska Air National Guard and served until 1972. Gene married Velda Jurgens on January 9, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. He worked in maintenance and as a carpenter at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 20 years where he customized the wheelchairs for the severely handicapped. Gene and Velda then purchased the Filley Tavern and he worked as the Production Manager for Filley Custom Powder Coating, retiring in 2012. After retirement, Gene worked part-time in the produce department at Sunmart in Beatrice. He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Filley. He is a Past President of the Filley Fire Department, officiated football for 21 years, coached and umpired Little League Baseball. He enjoyed mowing, playing cards, watching Nebraska and Kansas State football, spending time with family and friends in the Ozarks. He loved hunting and fishing with his boys and grandchildren. Gene will be remembered as a man that never met a stranger.