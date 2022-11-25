Eugene Lenners

Eugene Renken Lenners
Eugene Renken “Gene” Lenners, 74, of Filley passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. Eugene was born on December 11, 1947 to Renken and Elizabeth (Meints) Lenners. He graduated from Filley High School and in 1966, he enlisted with the Nebraska Air National Guard and served until 1972. Gene married Velda Jurgens on January 9, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. He worked in maintenance and as a carpenter at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 20 years where he customized the wheelchairs for the severely handicapped. Gene and Velda then purchased the Filley Tavern and he worked as the Production Manager for Filley Custom Powder Coating, retiring in 2012. After retirement, Gene worked part-time in the produce department at Sunmart in Beatrice. He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Filley. He is a Past President of the Filley Fire Department, officiated football for 21 years, coached and umpired Little League Baseball. He enjoyed mowing, playing cards, watching Nebraska and Kansas State football, spending time with family and friends in the Ozarks. He loved hunting and fishing with his boys and grandchildren. Gene will be remembered as a man that never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Velda Lenners of Filley; sons, Casey (Michelle) Lenners and Chris (Lesli) Lenners; grandchildren; Nicholas Lenners and fiancée Samantha Clark, Brett, Brandon, Kaiden, Serryn Lenners, Drew (Mallory) Hubka, Ellison Lenners; brothers, Raymond (Lee) Lenners, Robert (Mae) Lenners and Duane Lenners; sisters, Nelvadene Schwab, Marilyn Koch and Leona (Duane) Siems; brother-in-law, Merle (Millie) Schuster; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis; parents, Renken and Elizabeth Lenners; brother, Virgil (Edith) Lenners; sister, Lois Schuster; parents-in-law, Bernice Jurgens and John (Etta) Jurgens; brothers-in-law, Glenn Schwab and Gaylan Koch; sister-in-law, Nancy Lenners.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Cremation will take place after the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday in the church fellowship hall. The body will lie in state on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family with future designation with Tyler and Nicole Burdorsky in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.