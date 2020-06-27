Eunice B. (Evers) Oltmans, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Beatrice to Harm and Helen (Cramer) Evers. Eunice attended Townsend Elementary, Pickrell High School and graduated from Adams High School in 1954. She married Louis Oltmans on December 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church near Pickrell. After Louis' time in the military, they settled on a farm southwest of Beatrice in 1959 and began farming. Eunice and Louis were members of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Odell, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice and a current member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Eunice was very active in many capacities at every church she was a member. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, helping Louis on the farm and traveling to various places in the United States.