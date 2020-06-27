Eunice B. (Evers) Oltmans
Eunice B. (Evers) Oltmans, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Beatrice to Harm and Helen (Cramer) Evers. Eunice attended Townsend Elementary, Pickrell High School and graduated from Adams High School in 1954. She married Louis Oltmans on December 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church near Pickrell. After Louis' time in the military, they settled on a farm southwest of Beatrice in 1959 and began farming. Eunice and Louis were members of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Odell, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice and a current member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Eunice was very active in many capacities at every church she was a member. She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, helping Louis on the farm and traveling to various places in the United States.
Eunice is survived by her husband, Louis; children, Bonita Tegtmeier and husband Dennis of Riley, Kansas, Keith Oltmans and wife Linda of Beatrice, Deanna Wermersen and husband Kim of Okoboji, Iowa; grandchildren, Makayla and Miranda Tegtmeier, Hannah Oltmans, Jessalyn Graham and husband Matthew, Chuck Stierwalt, Kiley Zankowski and husband Kyle, Kristin Stimpson and husband Andrew, Mark Wermersen and wife Lauren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Arnold Dorn of Hickman, Melvin Oltmans and wife Connie of Beatrice, Arnold Oltmans and wife Marcia of Cary, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Alice Knox of North Platte, Janice Oltmans of Lincoln, Henrietta Oltmans of Wymore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Neelee Oltmans; grandchildren, Kyle and Kellen Wermersen; sisters, Amelia Gerdes and husband Harm, Bertha Harms and husband Melvin, Ida Lipps and husband Paul, Alma Dorn, Ruth Balke and husband Jim; sisters-in-law, Lenora Bartels and husband Marvin, Frieda Oltmans, Emily Mackey and husband Pete; and brothers-in-law, Delmar Oltmans and wife Carol, Harlan Oltmans and wife Elda, Clarence Oltmans and wife Elaine and Ivan Knox.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. The public will be required to wear masks for Louis' protection and are encouraged to attend Sunday evening instead of the service Monday. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran School or Cornerstone Lutheran Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
