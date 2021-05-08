Eva Roberta Mathias Meyn

What a great caretaker Eva was of her parents and Uncle Clyde Humberger for many years. Eva worked on the Lincoln Township Election Board, gave blood and worked the Red Cross blood drive in past years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Red Hats and Blue Belle China Painters until they disbanded. Many family and friends have pieces of her painted china. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting parties, reading books, going to grandchildren's ballgames, and cooking. Her grandchildren especially liked her pink frosted sugar cookies, apple cake and angel food cake. She loved desserts and shopping. Eva also enjoyed the Senior dances and assisted Frieda Steinkamp at the desk. Eva continued to live in her own home and driving until recently to get her hair and nails done by Kathy Steinkamp and Julie Meints. LeAnn Fossler assisted by keeping her house clean. Janet Whitehead and Diane Bruns have been special friends over the years.