Eva Roberta Mathias Meyn
Eva Roberta (Nickeson) Mathias Meyn, 100 years of age, of Beatrice passed peacefully at her home in Beatrice on May 7, 2021. Eva was born January 10, 1921 to Pearle and Florence (Mann) Nickeson at her grandparent's home at rural Ellis, Neb. She was on the cradle roll and was baptized at the Ellis United Methodist Church and remained a member there her entire life. She attended District 106 Lincoln and District 147 Ellis and graduating from Beatrice High School in 1938. Her sister Betty and she lived with the Funkhauser and Dresp families during high school, giving eggs, milk and cream as part of their room and board. After graduation, Eva worked for the Gale family, cleaning their home. Eva taught District 22 Blakely School for 3 years and one year at a school Northeast of Clatonia. She was also a former 4-H Leader.
On December 21, 1941 Eva married John Temple Mathias, son of Roy and Ethel (Pierce) Mathias. John served in the Army Air Corp from 1942 until 1946. The summer of 1944 she worked in Hastings, Neb. at the Hastings Ammunition Depot; working in the 40 millimeter department, weighing TNT powder and packing shells. Eva and John were blessed with three children: William Roy, Jane Nell and Sue Ann. They lived and farmed in the Ellis area. One of these farms was purchased by the Mathias family in 1881, and is still owned by the family.
Eva worked at Beatrice State Development Center from November 1960 until her retirement August 1986. After the passing of her first husband John, April 10, 1972, Eva also worked part-time at Gale's Gift Shop in Beatrice. One year after a blind date with Maurice Alfred Meyn, they were married February 22, 1976. In 1988, they built a new home in Beatrice. They enjoyed taking many trips together until Maury's failing health due to cancer and death on January 16, 1995.
What a great caretaker Eva was of her parents and Uncle Clyde Humberger for many years. Eva worked on the Lincoln Township Election Board, gave blood and worked the Red Cross blood drive in past years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Red Hats and Blue Belle China Painters until they disbanded. Many family and friends have pieces of her painted china. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting parties, reading books, going to grandchildren's ballgames, and cooking. Her grandchildren especially liked her pink frosted sugar cookies, apple cake and angel food cake. She loved desserts and shopping. Eva also enjoyed the Senior dances and assisted Frieda Steinkamp at the desk. Eva continued to live in her own home and driving until recently to get her hair and nails done by Kathy Steinkamp and Julie Meints. LeAnn Fossler assisted by keeping her house clean. Janet Whitehead and Diane Bruns have been special friends over the years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, William Mathias, Herington, Kan., Jane Bean and partner Larry Petrich, Sparks, Nev. and Sue Bruns and husband Darrell, Beatrice; grandchildren, Molly Gentz and husband Chris, Olathe, Kan., Maggie Butler and husband Tyler, Wichita, Kan., Anden Bruns and wife Lindsey, Hickman, Neb. and Aaron Bruns and wife Kylie of Lincoln, Neb.; and great-grandchildren Cady Jo and Cason Gentz, Mathias and Bennett Butler, Kaden Kier, Jace Bruns, Reeve and Scottie Bruns. Eva is also survived by her Aunt Letty Mann Phelps, Lincoln, Neb. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and close friends Esther Schimenti, Arlene Holtmeier and Dick Bugbee. Preceding Eva in death were her parents; parents-in-law; husbands, John Mathias and Maurice Meyn; grandson, Brian Bean; infant brothers, Thomas and Richard; sister, Betty Johnson and husband Don; brother, Donald Nickeson and wife Loretta; sisters-in-law, Isabelle Cecrle and husband Fred, Grace Holtmeier and husband Gerald, Mary Stohs; and brothers-in-law, George, Oscar and Paul Meyn.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Private prior family interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery near Diller. Closed casket visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service at the Veteran's Club, 701 Dorsey Street in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ellis United Methodist Church, Beatrice Senior Center, BCH Hospice or to family choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.