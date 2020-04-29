Evalena Lenners
Evalena Lenners

Evalena Lenners

Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net

