Evalena Lenners, 90, of Beatrice, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on December 26, 1929 at rural Filley to Henry and Margareta Frerichs. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, confirmed at the American Lutheran Church of Filley, and graduated from Filley High School. She married John Lenners on June 20, 1948 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley and they farmed in the Filley and Beatrice area. She was a long-time farmwife but also worked at a drapery business for 12 years and at BSDC for a couple of years. They moved into Beatrice in 2010. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice, the church's Joy Circle, and an Extension Club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling, and playing cards with friends.