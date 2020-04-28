Evalena Lenners
Evalena Lenners, 90, of Beatrice, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on December 26, 1929 at rural Filley to Henry and Margareta Frerichs. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, confirmed at the American Lutheran Church of Filley, and graduated from Filley High School. She married John Lenners on June 20, 1948 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley and they farmed in the Filley and Beatrice area. She was a long-time farmwife but also worked at a drapery business for 12 years and at BSDC for a couple of years. They moved into Beatrice in 2010. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice, the church's Joy Circle, and an Extension Club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling, and playing cards with friends.
Survivors include her husband, John of Beatrice; son, Michael (Julia) Lenners of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Joe (Tammy) Kuntz, Eric (Tara) Kuntz, Jonathan (Megan) Lenners, and Sara (Kyle) Fischer; eight great-grandchildren, Katie, Madison, Mason, and Barrett Kuntz, Wyatt and Audrey Lenners, and Wrigley and Piper Fischer; sisters-in-law, Elva (Ervin) Parde and Irene (LaVern) Fritzen; brothers-in-law, Henry (Ann) Lenners and Donald (Elnora) Lenners. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margareta Aden Frerichs; daughter, Marcia Kuntz and her husband Michael; two brothers, Gade and Henry Frerichs; infant sister, Tetje; sister, Esther Miller and her husband Edward; sister-in-law, Marie Hajek and her husband John.
Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.