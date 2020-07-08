Evelyn "Ev" Maxine Dorn

Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Ernesto Medina officiating. Masks are required in the church. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established in her memory.