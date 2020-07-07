Evelyn "Ev" Maxine Dorn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn Maxine "Ev" Dorn

Evelyn Maxine “Ev” Dorn, 76, of Beatrice, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on July 13, 1943 at Odell and graduated from Liberty High School in 1961. She attended Fairbury Jr. College and moved to Beatrice in 1964. She worked at State Federal Savings and Loan (American Charter) from 1962 – 1984 and then at First National Bank of Omaha from 1995 – 2003. On November 7, 1976 she married Virgil Dorn at Beatrice. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice, the Anna Circle, and enjoyed traveling and reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Dorn of Chicago; two step-daughters, Gail (Dennis) Meier of Lawrence, Kan. and Robin Crismas of Glasco, Kan.; three step-grandchildren, Megan and Mindy Crismas, and Abigail Meier; step-great-granddaughter, Lyla Hanna; two sisters, Carol Straub of Beatrice and Joyce (Duane) Argo of Wymore; brothers-in-law, Ronald Vogel and Marvin Bockholdt; sisters-in-law, Irene (Duane) Daubendiek, Doris Dorn, and Darlene Kohel; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon R. and Lola M. Shoup Straub; her husband, Virgil, who died on January 11, 2019; sister, Shirley Vogel and an infant sister; brothers-in-law, Alvin Dorn, Leonard Dorn, Lester Dorn and Willard Dorn; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Bockholdt.

Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Ernesto Medina officiating. Masks are required in the church. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established in her memory. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

