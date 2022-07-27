Evelyn Guenther

Evelyn B. (Scheele) Guenther

Evelyn B. (Scheele) Guenther, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on November 18, 1938 in Lanham to William and Agnes (Cordsen) Scheele. Evelyn attended Country School District #87 near Lanham. She married Robert Malstead in 1962 and they later divorced. Evelyn married Gregory Guenther Sr. on May 31, 1985. She was a hard worker all her life and started as a seamstress before moving into housekeeping. Evelyn and Greg were assets to The Paddock Kensington serving in many roles including caretaking. She was an animal lover who enjoyed growing flowers, singing, country music, bird watching, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Gregory Sr.; daughters, Michelle Fischer and husband Todd of Topeka, KS, Kim Little and husband Billie of Virginia; stepson, Gregory Guenther Jr. of Beatrice; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; previous husband, Robert L. Malstead of Beatrice; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister; and 1 brother.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Inurnment will be at a later date. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.