Evelyn Michaelis

Evelyn Mae Kalina Michaelis, age 92 of Wymore passed away on December 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1928 to Libbie (Findeis) and Edward Kalina in Table Rock. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Elk Creek. She graduated from Table Rock High School at the age of 15. Evelyn married Norman Michaelis in 1945 and later divorced. She was a cook at Barneston Schools. She graduated from Lincoln General Hospital's LPN program in 1973 and then worked as an occupational nurse at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh until her retirement. She then moved to Wymore to be closer to family so she could enjoy her kids and grandchildren and all their activities. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and sewing and having her exhibits in open class at the county fair, playing cards and traveling. Evelyn was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore, permanent member of Table Rock American Legion, past member of Rebekah Lodge and Western Fraternal Life Association where she held several offices.