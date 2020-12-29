Evelyn Michaelis

Evelyn Mae Kalina Michaelis
Evelyn Mae Kalina Michaelis, age 92 of Wymore passed away on December 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1928 to Libbie (Findeis) and Edward Kalina in Table Rock. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Elk Creek. She graduated from Table Rock High School at the age of 15. Evelyn married Norman Michaelis in 1945 and later divorced. She was a cook at Barneston Schools. She graduated from Lincoln General Hospital's LPN program in 1973 and then worked as an occupational nurse at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh until her retirement. She then moved to Wymore to be closer to family so she could enjoy her kids and grandchildren and all their activities. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and sewing and having her exhibits in open class at the county fair, playing cards and traveling. Evelyn was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore, permanent member of Table Rock American Legion, past member of Rebekah Lodge and Western Fraternal Life Association where she held several offices.
Those left to mourn are her four children, sons, Gordon Michaelis and Dell (Margaret) Michaelis of Wymore, Roger Michaelis (Lynn White) of Pleasant Dale and daughter Ginger (Todd) Nicolaus of Liberty, MO; grandchildren, Jeannie (Anthony) Thomas, Darin Michaelis, Mark (Maria) Michaelis, Kurt (Ascha) Michaelis, Dawn (Dave) Arkle, Dana (Jim) Dorn, Dyan (Jason) Allington, Dani Michaelis (Reese Beninghaus), Major Nicolaus, and Sage Nicolaus; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Connie Michaelis; grandson, Kent Michaelis; brother, Arnold Kalina; sister, JoAnn Kalina; nephew, Randy Kalina; and husband, Norman Michaelis.
A memorial service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020 with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. Internment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Sunday, January 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. A memorial has been established to Our Savior's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Evelyn's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.