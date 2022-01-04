Everett Westphal

Everett R. 'Skip' Westphal Jr.

Everett R. “Skip” Westphal Jr., 88 years of age of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center Saturday night, January 1, 2022. He was born on August 2, 1933 at Pawnee City to Everett R. Westphal Sr. and Winifred (Sedam) Westphal. They moved to Beatrice in 1943 and Skip graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951. Skip served his country in the United States Army from August 21, 1953 until May 20, 1955. Skip and Ann Mack were married on January 1, 1953. He had farmed, sold farm equipment, and owned and operated the Beatrice Greenhouse for many years. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Joseph Red Raven Club. He had been a former member of the Elks and Eagles Clubs in Beatrice, and was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Am Vets Clubs. Skip enjoyed flowers, reading, gardening, wood working, going to casinos, and working outside. He especially enjoyed traveling (especially to Texas), Road Trips, socializing with family and friends, and attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years Ann; son Jeff Westphal of Beatrice (and special friend Mary Ann Hoaglund of Omaha); 3 daughters Judy (Scott) Knispel of Beatrice, Julie (John) Urquhart of Allen, TX, and Jeanne (Bob) Bauman of Red Oak, IA; 7 grandchildren Katie (Robert) Sottiaux, Jack (Melissa) Knispel, Jill Micheletto (fiancé Dirk Davis), John R. (Kaylyn) Urquhart, Nicholas (Jenny) Bauman, Kylie (Jesse) Sire, and Adam (Katie) Bauman; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Clint Bevitt of St. George, KS; and several cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 grandsons Ryan, Justin and Travis Westphal; and sister Cheryl Sue Bevitt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill in charge. The rosary and funeral will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Masks are requested for the funeral. Inurnment of ashes will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Military graveside services will be provided by Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, American Legion Riders and the Nebraska Army National Guard. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A Scriptural Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Skip's online guestbook and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.