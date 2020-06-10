Fay D. Shalla, 82 of Odell, passed away June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born August 12, 1937 to Edward F. & Anna Blanche (Beran) Shalla in Odell.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Building in Odell. Memorials will go to the Odell Library. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com