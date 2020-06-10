Fay D. Shalla
Fay D. Shalla

Fay D. Shalla

Fay D. Shalla, 82 of Odell, passed away June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born August 12, 1937 to Edward F. & Anna Blanche (Beran) Shalla in Odell.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Building in Odell. Memorials will go to the Odell Library.

