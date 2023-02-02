Faye M. (Tebo) Hofeling

Faye M. (Tebo) Hofeling passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Haven Manor in Hickman. Faye was born on April 29, 1940 in Utica, Nebraska to Harold and Leona Dickey. She graduated from Lincoln High School and Lincoln School of Commerce. Faye married Jim Tebo in 1958 and later married Red Hofeling in 1993. She worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for 32 years and was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church of Hickman. Her hobbies were spending time with family and she faithfully attended all of her grandchildren's events and she enjoyed bowling with her friends.

Faye is survived by her children: Gordon (wife Kris) Tebo, Chip Tebo, Ricky Hofeling, Julie Deyo, Christy (husband Mark) Buhr and Robbie Hofeling; grandchildren: Brandon (wife Megan) Tebo, Cody Tebo, Carlie (husband Ryan) Munter, Zach Tebo, Taylor Tebo, Chad (wife Liz) Buhr, Jer'e (husband Brian) Levingston and Jace (Hioti) Deyo; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Beth Kellogg and Reba Bowen; sisters-in-law: Marian Melcher and Hilda (husband Rich) Flannery; brother-in-law Mitch Tebo; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands Jim Tebo and Red Hofeling, her parents Harold and Leona Dickey, sisters Bard Stuthmann and Irene Krivda, sister-in-law Bonna and husband Hobe Hayes and brother-in-law Bill Tebo.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Road, Hickman. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday at Butherus Maser and Love Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St in Hickman. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com