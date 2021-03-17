Fern Mae Obermeyer
Fern Mae Obermeyer, 95, Marysville, KS, died March 15, 2021 at Cambridge Place in Marysville.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday March 20, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Marysville. A visitation will be held an hour before the funeral service at the church. Rev. Julie Shields will officiate. Burial will be in the Marysville City Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
