Floyd Craig

Floyd “JR” Craig, 79, of Beatrice passed away at his home on March 2, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1941 at Union Center, Nebraska to Floyd “Pude” and Eva Craig. JR grew up in the Union Center area until moving to Wymore in 1960. He attended grade school in Union Center and graduated from Wymore High School in 1960. He later graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce. In his earlier years, he worked for Casper Construction, Rich VanWinkle Construction and Store Kraft. He retired from Cominco/Agrium in 1999. JR enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, ATV trail riding, road trips, sightseeing. and was also a huge sports fan. JR treasured his family and friends and the time he got to spend with them.