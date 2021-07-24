Floyd Craig

Floyd “JR” Craig
Floyd “JR” Craig, 79, of Beatrice passed away at his home on March 2, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1941 at Union Center to Floyd “Pude” and Eva Craig. JR grew up in the Union Center area until moving to Wymore in 1960. He attended grade school in Union Center and graduated from Wymore High School in 1960, he later graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce. In his earlier years he worked for Casper Construction, Rich VanWinkle Construction and Store Kraft. He retired from Cominco/Agrium in 1999. JR enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, ATV trail riding, road trips, sightseeing. and was also a huge sports fan. JR treasured his family and friends and the time he got to spend with them.
Survivors include his loving wife, Denise Miller of Beatrice; children, Barry (Debbie) Craig of Rose Hill, KS, Danny (Inga) Craig of Grants Pass, OR, Kristi (Brian) Bauer of El Dorado, KS, Wade (Nicole) Jungbluth of Beatrice, John (Melissa) Weyer of Waverly; grandchildren, Danielle (Shawn) Fischer, Megan (Cale) Eldridge, Mason Craig, Annika Craig, Kimberly Bauer, Emilee Bauer, Austin Weyer, Lydia Weyer, Dillon Richards, Alexis Richards; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kaia Fischer, Hudson and Blakely Eldridge; sister-in-law, Julia Craig; brother, Bruce Craig; sisters-in-law, Noreen Malchow of Urbana, MO and Susie Miller of DeWitt; brother-in-law, Rick (Billie) Miller of Beatrice; his dogs, Hank and Maggie; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd “Pude” & Eva Craig; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne “Vonnie” and Duane Searcey; brother-in-law, Tom Miller; JR's beloved dogs, Suzy, TJ, Jack and Chip.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the American Legion in Wymore from noon until 3:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.