Forrest D. Smith, 83, passed away at his home on June 20, 2020. He was born and raised in Gage County and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. Forrest married Eileen Rhodes at St. John Lutheran Church in 1955. They were blessed with five children, Kim, Lori, Mary, Greg and Jenni, seven grandchildren and three great-grand-children. These children and grandchildren live in seven different states including Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kansas and Nebraska. Forrest was employed by a major contractor in administrative and management positions for most of his working career. Projects included highways, dams, airports and marine work. He spent seven years at the home office in Omaha. During this time the family lived in Papillion and enjoyed church, community and sports activities. The family loved the Papillion High School Band and Trinity Lutheran Church in Papillion. He was very involved in the youth summer softball program coaching girls' softball and operating the concession stands for the community. He was always involved with youth programs including Junior Achievement, YMCA-Indian Guides, Papillion Recreation Organization, Papillion School Board, Papillion High School Booster Club, Lions Club, 4-H, American Quarter Horse Association, Junior Rodeo, and had a love for horses. Forrest and Eileen returned to the quiet life in Nebraska in 2012. They busied themselves with several volunteer projects and enjoyed playing and teaching others to play dulcimers. Forrest and Eileen have been spreading the love of dulcimer music for about 25 years throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, Louisiana, Florida, and Nebraska, through the North Mississippi and the Windy River Dulcimer Associations. This was how they met many cherished friends. They also loved tending to Lu's Memorial Garden in Beatrice. Forrest and Eileen moved 37 times in eight states. In describing his life, Forrest said “It has been a great ride.”