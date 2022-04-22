Forrest Shores

Forrest Charles “Chuck” Shores, age 82 of Wymore passed away on April 20, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on April 6, 1940, to Forest G. and Waunetta E. Hurst Shores in Wymore. He grew up loving baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He played football and baseball. Chuck graduated from Wymore High School in 1958 and attended Fairbury Jr. College for two years majoring in education. Chuck attended Peru State College for one semester and joined the Air Force on Valentine's Day, 1961. Chuck met Peggy Wathor on June 6th, 1959, and they were married September 15, 1961. They have two sons, Joe on October 18, 1962 and David on April 20, 1964, and one daughter, Andrea Kay April 14, 1972. Chuck graduated from Peru State College in May 1968 and he received his Master's degree from Wayne State College. He taught one year at Geneva Training school, 7 years at Pierce, and in 1976, his family moved to Wymore where he taught school and was head football and track coach for several years. He loved teaching and coaching. He retired from teaching in 1999. Chuck was a 56 year member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore where he was heavily involved with the color guard and the Legion Baseball program. He was also a member of the Wymore Cemetery Board and he served as the sexton of the cemetery. Chuck had a great life doing mostly what he wanted to do. He knew without a doubt he was always loved and will be in our hearts until we meet again in paradise.