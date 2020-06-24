Forrest Smith
View Comments

Forrest Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

Forrest D. Smith

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Doug Delhay officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Children's Hospital. Visitation will be held one hour before the service on Thursday.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News