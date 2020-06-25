Forrest Smith

Forrest D. Smith
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Doug Delhay officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Children's Hospital. Visitation will be held one hour before the service on Thursday.
