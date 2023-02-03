Frances K. Little

Frances K. Little, 81, formerly of Beatrice and Tecumseh, died Thursday morning, February 2, 2023 at Haven Manor in Hickman. She was born on October 8, 1941 in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School. Frances worked for many years at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh and helped area farmers with their milking. Later she was a para for an elementary school in Beatrice. Frances loved all animals, especially her pet dogs.

Survivors include her brother, David (Pat) Little of Tecumseh; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, G. Wilbur and Delores (Messenger) Little; her sister, Margaret (Dwight) Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Burial will be at the Vesta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends Tuesday morning one hour preceding the service at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.