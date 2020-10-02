 Skip to main content
Frances M. Woita
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

