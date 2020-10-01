Frances M. Woita

Frances M. (Cox) Woita, 94 years of age, of Gretna, formerly of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Silver Ridge in Gretna. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Rockford to William and Lulu (Ruyle) Cox. Frances grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1944. She married Ernest Woita on May 12, 1947 in Beatrice. Frances attended Beauty School in 1967. She owned and operated the Fashionette Salon for over 40 years before moving to the Omaha area. Frances was a member of the First Christian Church in Beatrice where she was involved in various circles, the National Hairdresser's Association and the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and especially time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.