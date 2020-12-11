Francis Junior (Frank) Rice, 93, of Fairbury, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Fairbury hospital. He was born on January 29, 1927 to John William and Fleeta Herbst Rice at Grafton. His family moved to Fairbury when he was six months old. Frank attended grade school at West Ward and then graduated from Fairbury High School in 1945. An all-around athlete, Frank played football and basketball, competed in track in high school and college and in high school was an all-state honorable mention selection as a halfback helping his team earn a championship in 1944-1945. But his true love was baseball and at a young age he learned the game playing for the town team, the Fairbury Blues. He got his chance to play professional ball because of two friends already in the pros, Virg Richardson and Doyle Lade. They got him his big break by arranging a try-out and he played for 11 years with the Pittsburg Pirates' AA and AAA leagues in Denver, Hollywood, Souix City, Lincoln, Odessa, Sweetwater, Pampa, Shreveport. One of the Western League managers once said what he liked about Rice “is that he comes to the park to play ball.” Because of an injured finger, he came back to Fairbury in 1947 and enrolled at Fairbury Junior College, studying electrical engineering. While there, he was smitten by “Miss Bomberette”, Gladys Rahe Rice, and they were married on October 17, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church, Harbine. They became a traveling baseball family where he worked for the City of Fairbury Light and Water Department and the REA in the winters, and went off to spring training and the ball season in the summers. In 1950, he joined the Nebraska National Guard and, of course, played baseball for them winning the divisional championship of the 134th Infantry. “Cpl. Francis Rice was the leading hitter and voted the outstanding player on the team.”