Francis Rice

But none of this matters. The above description of a lifetime could be said about many and has no bearing on what is truly important. Frank would be the first to say that he was a sinner and needed a Savior. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was willing to share this faith so others could also come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ and His redemptive work on the cross. He knew he was sent to serve and God gave him an internal competitiveness but an outward calm that enabled him to defuse conflict, demonstrate unconditional love by sitting at the bedside of dying friends, be convincing by example, never give up because “with God all things are possible.” For 72 years, he brought his family to the house of the Lord and served as an elder and trustee of the congregation at Grace Lutheran. He attended men's Bible study and prayed and listened to the Word of God. Just a few weeks ago, Frank and Gladys masked up and went to the house of the Lord and received Holy Communion. “Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life.” James 1:12 “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23 “ . . . . . the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness. . . . .” 2 Timothy 4:6-8