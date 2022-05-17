Francis Searcey

Francis “Frank” L. Searcey, 79 of Syracuse, passed away on May 12, 2022 at the Omaha VA Hospital. Frank was born on October 7, 1942, to Kenneth & Bernadette (Conradt) Searcey in Pawnee City. After graduating from Lewiston High School, he proudly joined the Army. Francis actively served his country from 1960-1963 based in Germany until he was honorably discharged. Frank married Mary Moslander and they were blessed with seven children. Frank owned and managed multiple grain elevators, as well as running Elk Creek Simmental. He served on the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Frank enjoyed playing, coaching, and sponsoring men's softball. As his kids grew, he loved attending their sporting events and later shared that love spending time with his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed driving around in his pickup every day and taking road trips with his son.