Francis Searcey

Francis “Frank” L. Searcey
Francis “Frank” L. Searcey, 79 of Syracuse, passed away on May 12, 2022 at the Omaha VA Hospital. Frank was born on October 7, 1942, to Kenneth & Bernadette (Conradt) Searcey in Pawnee City. After graduating from Lewiston High School, he proudly joined the Army. Francis actively served his country from 1960-1963 based in Germany until he was honorably discharged. Frank married Mary Moslander and they were blessed with seven children. Frank owned and managed multiple grain elevators, as well as running Elk Creek Simmental. He served on the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Frank enjoyed playing, coaching, and sponsoring men's softball. As his kids grew, he loved attending their sporting events and later shared that love spending time with his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed driving around in his pickup every day and taking road trips with his son.
He is survived by his wife Mary Searcey; daughters Deb (Allen) Mitchel, Kim (Lonny) Kosmicki, Gina Lofberg & Todd Plagge, Tracy Kimball, Angie (James) Lintz; son Lindsey (Erica) Searcey; grandchildren Allyx & Dana Mitchel, Sydnee (Andy) Tidwell, Justin Kosmicki, Gunner, Gage & Giavanna Lofberg, Tyler & Dariane Kimball, Gracie & Mason Lintz, Avery, Ethan & Christian Searcey; great-grandchildren Perri, Haidyn & Mack Tidwell; sister Kathleen (John) Wenzl; brothers Gene (Marty) Searcey, Burt (Cindy) Searcey; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Jamie Sue Searcey.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek. A luncheon will be held after the burial at the Elk Creek Village Tavern. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com