Frank Cookus

Frank L. Cookus, Jr.
Frank L. Cookus, Jr., age 77 of Wymore passed away at his home on January 28, 2022. He was born in Lincoln on February 17, 1944 to Frank and Mary Ann (Andrews) Cookus. Frank attended school in Beatrice. He trucked for Cookus Trucking where he was known as “Nebraska Outlaw” and was a crane operator for Herbs Construction. He married Linda Woodyard and to this marriage 3 children were born. They later divorced. Frank loved horses, especially Belgium and Buckskin horses. He had a draft horse team of Frank and Donna. He also loved the rodeo and watching westerns, but, most of all, Frank loved his family. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids out for dinner and spending time with them.
Survivors include his children, Jim (Angel) Cookus of Wymore and Kim Cookus-Askew of Beatrice; first wife, Linda; grandchildren, Robin Foster and her family, Jessica (Mike) Perrett, Christina “Chrissy” Devor, Zach Askew, Austin (Angel) Cookus, Jordan Cookus, and Zowie Askew; great-grandchildren, Addi, Jax, Kennedi, Nova, Wyatt, Gabriel, Destiney, and Dominick; sister-in-law, Dawn Cookus; special friend, Lynette Lundstedt; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Lynn Cookus; brothers, Don (Laverne), Rich (Bettie), Gary, and Walter; and grandson, Jake Cookus.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore in charge. Sign Frank's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. “You have a good day today, and a better day tomorrow. Hope the Good Lord takes a liking to you and your better half. Nebraska Outlaw Out.”