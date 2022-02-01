Frank Cookus

Frank L. Cookus, Jr., age 77 of Wymore passed away at his home on January 28, 2022. He was born in Lincoln on February 17, 1944 to Frank and Mary Ann (Andrews) Cookus. Frank attended school in Beatrice. He trucked for Cookus Trucking where he was known as “Nebraska Outlaw” and was a crane operator for Herbs Construction. He married Linda Woodyard and to this marriage 3 children were born. They later divorced. Frank loved horses, especially Belgium and Buckskin horses. He had a draft horse team of Frank and Donna. He also loved the rodeo and watching westerns, but, most of all, Frank loved his family. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids out for dinner and spending time with them.