Frankie Peck

Frankie Ann Peck

Frankie Ann Peck, 75 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away March 30, 2020. Frankie was born on November 22, 1944 to Clyde “Papa” Peck and Mary “Boobie” Morrison. Her childhood was spent in Comanche, OK, with her “Daddy Doc” and “Mamma.” She moved to Denver, CO, in her early adult life, and married her first love, Jack W. Steele. They had three children and made their home in Littleton, CO.

Survivors include: daughter, Shelli K. Hubka of Beatrice, married to Jeffery Hubka; daughter, Jacqueline M. Bunce, of Richmond, TX, married to Gregory Bunce; son, Michael W. Steele, of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Lauren H. Hubka, Ryder S. Kanderis Bunce and Sydne S. Bunce; sister, Elizabeth McCloud, of Conroe, TX, and of course, grand dogs, Morgan and Ivan.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date (due to the pandemic situation) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Barnhill and Father Birkel in charge. Private family interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. A rosary and public visitation will also be at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Frankie's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

