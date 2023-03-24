Franklin Damrow, 101

Franklin Frederick Damrow, 101 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Diller, entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home at Samaritan Springs with family by his side. He was born March 12, 1922, at their family home near Beatrice, NE to Thomas H. and Marie (Kechley) Damrow. Franklin was baptized on April 2, 1922, and confirmed on April 7, 1935, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He walked 1 ½ miles each way daily to a country school south of Beatrice, the same school his parents attended. Following graduation from Beatrice High School in 1939, he worked at a grocery store and feed store. Franklin enlisted in the military at age 20 and served as a crew chief officer in the Army Air Corp from 1942-1945. Among his many medals earned, he was most proud of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters. Upon returning from the war, he obtained his private pilot's license. He was fascinated with aviation to this day and was a very proud WWII Veteran. After an honorable discharge he returned to Beatrice and worked at Dempster Manufacturing.

Franklin married Betty Renner on September 7, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. To this union three children were born Margaret, James and Peggy. Married life began in Beatrice moving to Holmesville where he took up farming and then to Diller in 1955. He retired from farming and he and Betty moved into Diller in 1999. Franklin and Betty moved to The Kensington in Beatrice in February 2018. He lost Betty, his loving and devoted wife of 74 years, on October 21, 2021. Franklin left The Kensington when it closed its doors and moved to Samaritan Springs on March 20, 2022.

Franklin was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller having served on the church council and various committees. He also served on the boards of the Big Indian Creek Watershed and Lower Big Blue NRD, the Planning and Zoning Committee of Diller, Jefferson County ASCS committee and many years on the Holmesville and Diller school boards. Franklin spent many years lining up floats and working in the bingo stand at the Diller Picnic. He took pride in being a member of the Diller American Legion and VFW.

Franklin was happiest when spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and keeping up with their activities. He was an avid sports fan, loved playing cards and surfing the internet. His strong faith was of utmost importance to him and he relied on it throughout his life.

Franklin is survived by daughters Margaret Bartels of Lincoln and Peggy (Steve) Hemphill of Diller; son James (Donna) Damrow of Sutton, NE; 8 grandchildren Melissa (Jeff) Long, Meagan (Scott) Meininger, Jessica (Chris) Moore, Derrick (Jessica) Damrow, Dana (Craig) Griess, Brooke (Adam) Engelman, Patrick (BriAnne) Hemphill, and Hayden (Kolt) Nutsch; 17 great grandchildren, Rachel Long, Charlee & Sammy Meininger, Laurel & Travis Moore, Brevin & Pierce Damrow, Nathan, Brayden & Katelyn Griess, Allison, Preston & Sidney Engelman, Piper & Beckam Hemphill, Kutter Nutsch and Baby Nutsch to arrive this summer; sisters, Ruby Augustine of Lincoln, Kathryn Overbeck of Montana and Marjorie Epp of Beatrice, many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, brother Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Damrow and sister Esther Chermak.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, March 27, 2023 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Diller with Reverend Mark Liscom officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page and recorded for the funeral home website. Interment will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller with military honors provided by the US Army and the American Legion Post #282 of Diller. The body will lie in state Sunday from 12:00-8:00 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 4-6:00 PM and will lie in state at the church Monday after 9:30 AM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established St. Paul Lutheran Church, Diller, the Diller Community Foundation, and to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. View service Livestream and Franklin's video tribute at wwwghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.